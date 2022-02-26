Cool Night Ahead

The temperatures today and the sun helped to improve the roads in the metro. Temperatures are continuing to cool down, with a few clouds in the sky. Some areas are still patchy with sleet and ice. Things will refreeze tonight but thaw again tomorrow, so make sure to take it slow if you are walking over ice. Temperatures are bottoming out in the low 20s with mostly clear skies.

Warming Trend Continues Tomorrow

More clouds will pass by overnight, but sunny skies with warm temperatures, come back tomorrow! Temperatures in Springfield will top out at 49 degrees. The Ozarks will continue to thaw out over the next week, with temperatures spanning 40-70 degrees! Plenty of sunshine dry, quiet weather is in the forecast next week, but the pattern looks to change heading into next weekend, with rain chances coming back. Monday, there will be a few clouds overhead, but mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. Temperatures increase to 58 degrees! The mild spell continues to develop next week, bringing the 60s and 70s back by Tuesday and Wednesday. The next few days will be great for a car wash, a walk, or even a bike ride!