Sunshine Returns

The sunshine is back today after a couple of days of gray and wintry conditions. We were a little warmer yesterday and this warming trend continues through for our Hump Day ahead of a cold front that slides toward us. More seasonable conditions for this time of March take over for Wednesday with highs rising into the low to middle 50s. Clouds start to thicken up tonight ahead of our next storm system and that will keep our temps just a little bit warmer. Lows fall back into the 20s and 30s which is near average for this time of the year. As this area of low pressure moves closer to us, we’ll see moisture across Central and Northern Missouri breaking out early Thursday. This precip. will arrive in the form of snow with a few snow showers arriving in our NW communities. The bulk of the moisture does hold off until late Thursday into the overnight though.

Winter Weather Returns

Clouds continue to increase Thursday night as this disturbance moves closer to the area. Overnight, temps are going to fall back into the 20s as winds turn back around from the north to the northeast. The cold front sets the stage for the wintry weather that arrives in the early hours of Friday. As the upper-level low moves into the Ozarks, snow will overspread the viewing area by around sunrise Friday. Temperatures will be conducive for tricky travel as highs will only be in the 20s and 30s. That will allow for that snow to start sticking quickly. Accumulating snow is looking like a solid possibility so make sure you stay tuned if you have plans.

Snowfall Accumulations Expected

A few inches is a good bet throughout the Ozarks with the heaviest amounts to our north and west. Some of our far NW neighborhoods like Nevada and Clinton could pick up closer to half of a foot. Just outside the viewing area, parts of Central Missouri could pick up over 6″. Snow begins to taper off Friday night with the cloud cover breaking up behind the storm system. It’ll be bitter as we awaken on Saturday with lows in the single digits and low teens.

Temperatures Begin to Moderate

We’ll stay in the freezer on Saturday with highs likely in the low to mid-30s. High pressure builds on Saturday and that brings a return to the sunshine. It continues to take over the region as we end the weekend with highs Sunday rising into the 50s and 60s. We continue on with the warming trend early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. We will see a little more cloud cover on Monday and Tuesday, though thanks to another disturbance that looks to move through the region.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer