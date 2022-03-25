Clouds and Cooler Temperatures

The sun was back out today before the clouds blanketed the skies once again this afternoon. Scattered showers popped up this afternoon, moving south and east. Temperatures warmed up nicely today, but they were still below average. The theme for this weekend will be clouds and sunshine, mild temperatures, and scattered showers. This is due to a front that will be draped across the region. Cold air will stay just north of the region, while south of the Ozarks will be enjoying springlike temperatures.

Weather Repeats into Sunday

Saturday will start out sunny, but the clouds won’t be too far behind. The battle of the sun and clouds will happen throughout the day ending with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. A few scattered showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but most areas will remain dry.

Warmer Monday, Rain Wednesday

Once the front finally pushes out of the region late Sunday, the clouds will be going with it, and warmer temperatures will be around Monday. Tuesday will be well above average with windy conditions. The next system looks to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing very heavy rain and thunderstorms. Make sure to stay tuned as this is an evolving spring storm.