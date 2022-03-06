Severe Storms Possible

More rain and storms are back in the forecast today. A marginal risk is in effect for Springfield, Camdenton, and up through Rolla, level 1 out of 5. A slight risk south of I-44 is in effect for Branson, Ava, West Plains, Harrison, and Mountain Home, level 2 out of 5. All modes of severe weather will be possible; isolated tornadoes, gusty winds, hail, and flooding potential. Storms will fire up Sunday night and really ramp up late Sunday into early Monday morning. Showers and storms will continue to move through on Monday. Some areas could receive up to 2-3 inches of rain.

Below Average Temperatures to Start the Work Week

Temperatures Sunday will be cooler behind the cold front. By Monday, it will feel more like February, with temperatures in the 40s before increasing again later next week.