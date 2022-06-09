Quiet evening on tap

A few scattered showers are moving into the region this evening from Kansas. Most areas will stay quiet this evening, with a mild evening. Temperatures tonight will be dropping to the low 60s, with increasing clouds.

A complex of storms and showers kickoff Friday

A complex of showers and storms will sweep through the Ozarks late tonight and early into Friday morning. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side. A slight risk is in effect for Branson, Monett, Harrison, and west, level 2 out of 5. A marginal risk for areas east, including Springfield, Stockton, and Mountain Home, level 1 out of 5. The main threats will be gusty winds, small hail, and localized flooding.

Flood Watch

A Flood Watch is in effect for some counties, including Barry, Madison, Carroll, and Newton Counties, until Friday at 11 am. These areas will be taking the brunt of the storms, which could be receiving 1-3 inches of rainfall. Once these storms move through, things will begin to dry out. Some popup showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon, some of which could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures Friday will be feeling the effect of the showers with highs in the mid-70s.

Things are heating up starting Sunday

Saturday, the clouds will stick around, but temperatures will be increasing to near normal. Sunday things will be turning towards summer with a warm front boosting temperatures to the 90s! This trend will last for most of next week. The heat will increase, and so will the humidity. By Sunday, things will be feeling icky and sticky!