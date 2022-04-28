Overnight chance for severe weather tomorrow night

Tonight, a few scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly along and north of highway 54 seeing the best chance. Much warmer temperatures are on the horizon Friday as a warm front pushes through. Friday the Storm Prediction Center parts of the Ozarks under a slight risk, level 2 out of 5, including Bentonville, Stockton, and Warsaw. Just east of these areas are under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, including Springfield, Branson, Ava, and Lake Ozark. Friday night, all-weather modes are possible, including, large hail(2+ inches), damaging winds, and an isolated tornado that cannot be ruled out. Make sure to monitor the forecast as this event gets closer.

Very warm Friday on tap

Friday morning a few scattered showers and storms are possible mainly north of I-44. These will push out to the east throughout the morning time hours. The sun will come back out with very warm temperatures topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s! By Friday night, make sure to remain weather aware. Saturday the chance for strong to severe storms push to the south and east in the Ozarks. The sun will be back out Saturday for most of the region in the mid-70s. Sunday, is the first day of May, and it is going to be beautiful; however, storms are back in the forecast Sunday night and Monday.