Heat Advisory today

It was day five of hitting triple digits in Springfield. If Springfield hits 100 again today, we will tie the record back in 1980 of 6 days of triple digits. A Heat Advisory is still in effect for all of the Ozarks until Sunday at 8 pm.

Elevated fire weather

Fire weather will be elevated again today, but there aren’t any watches in effect. The winds don’t hit the criteria for a Fire Weather Watch. However, winds will pick up from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, which will help with some relief from the heat, but this means if a fire does ignite, then it will spread very quickly across the area.

Hot with a chance of storms

If you are heading to the price cutter golf tournament today, make sure to stay hydrated and good luck because it is going to be another Sunday scorcher. This afternoon there will be a chance for some showers and storms, but the best chance will be north of I-44, and it’s still slim. Some of the storms could be strong or severe, with strong winds being the main threat.

Cooler temperatures with a chance for storms

Another stronger front will be pushing through mid to late week, bringing scattered showers and storms and cooler temperatures will be accompanying the front! The best chance for widespread rainfall will be at the end of next week, but this is still very far out, so this could change as we get closer to next week.