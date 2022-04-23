A few strong to severe storms are still possible tonight

That marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, is in effect for Joplin, Stockton, and Clinton. To the west of this region is a better chance for severe storms, which is a slight risk, level 2 out of 5. The primary threats will be gusty winds, hail, and a possible tornado that cannot be ruled out. The biggest threat will be flash flooding as heavy rain will be sticking around for a few days. Storms fire up just west of the Ozarks tonight before pushing to the east and north overnight into Sunday.

Heavy rainfall leads to a flood watch

By Sunday, the severe weather risk shifts to the south and east to include most of the Ozarks. A few strong to severe storms are possible Sunday evening. With several rounds of heavy rain expected over the next few days, a Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Ozarks until Monday at 7 am. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-60s but will be slowly dropping all day. After the front passes on Sunday, temperatures will be cool, and conditions will be drying out for most of next week with the temperature slowly warming up! Chances for showers and storms are back in the forecast by the end of next week.