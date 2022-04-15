Strong to severe storms tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most counties south of I-44 until 10 pm. Storms are firing up, and the strongest storms have already had ping pong size hail. The best chance for severe weather will be south of Springfield, with the sweet spot being Northern Arkansas. All modes of severe weather are possible including large hail, strong winds, flooding, and a tornado or two. These storms will fire up over the next few hours, with the best time frame between 4 pm and 8 pm. These will quickly sink to the south along the cold front with mostly cloudy skies overnight for the area.

Wet Easter Sunday ahead

Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow in the low 60s, with clouds and sun. Tomorrow will be the best day for Easter Egg hunts as Sunday will be rainy and chilly. Rain showers will continue to push north into the area Sunday morning and throughout the day. A few heavy showers will be possible on Easter afternoon, a great day for a nap after East lunch. Cooler air will set in behind the front with the potential for frost and freeze Monday night into Tuesday morning. Warmer temperatures will be welcomed by the end of next week!