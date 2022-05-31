We’re shifting gears again in the weather pattern with storms impacting the area at times through Wednesday night.

A cold front draped from Northwest Missouri back into Western Oklahoma will generate clusters of thunderstorms along the front later this evening. A few of these could be severe weather spotty hail and strong winds possible. The line of storms will gradually build southeast across the interstate well after midnight, but the threat of severe weather will also be diminishing.

In addition to a few severe storms, heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. Areas along and north of I-44 will likely receive between 1 and 3″ of rainfall through sunrise Wednesday. Localized flash flooding is possible with some low water crossings impacted.

The morning round of showers and thunderstorms will shift southeast into Northern Arkansas before fading. Additional showers and thunderstorms will try to flare up later in the day, continuing into Wednesday evening. A few of these could become severe with spotty hail and strong winds again possible.

Showers will slip out of the area early Thursday with clouds thinning out from northwest to south by afternoon. This will make for a fantastic finish to the day with temperatures remaining mild. The muggy air will also move out with a fresh feel in store for the area during the afternoon.

We’ll end the week with a beautiful day on Friday. A cool morning will give way to a comfortably warm afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Humidity levels will remain low making for a great day to keep the windows open.

The pattern will shift back into a stormy mode over the weekend. Higher humidity will build back in as a front lifts north through the Ozarks this weekend. The front will also be a focus for scattered thunderstorms. Saturday will be cloudier, but rain chances look limited and focused west of Hwy. 65. A more widespread wave of rain and thunderstorms will sweep through the area late Saturday night into Sunday.

This will mark the beginning of a stormier pattern that may continue through most of next week. A front in the region will serve as a focus for episodes of thunderstorms on a nearly daily basis as a train of upper-level storms moves through the area. The end result will be a chance for storms nearly every day. Some of the storms may be strong, and heavy rainfall and flooding could become an issue with a few inches of rainfall possible over the course of the week.