It was another scorcher across the region again today, with temperatures increasing to the low to mid-90s.

Cold front slides through but not much relief

A cold front will build back across the region late Saturday, which could result in a few spotty showers west of Springfield. Less humid air will be filling in starting Sunday, but temperatures will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures Saturday night will be bottoming out in the upper 50s to the mid-60s, feeling amazing compared to the overnight lows of mid-70s! Afternoon highs will stay steady in the low 90s before ramping up to the mid-90s by Tuesday!

Sizzling Saturday

Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 70s with a few passing clouds. Saturday temperatures will increase back to the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. Heat index values will be close to the triple-digit mark Saturday afternoon. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take time out of the sun.

Steamy Father’s Day

Sunday temperatures will be in the upper 80s or low 90s with less humidity which helps the heat index not be as hot! The humidity level will slowly creep back up into the humid and uncomfortable category next week. Tuesday is the first day of summer, and boy, will it be a hot day as temperatures increase into the mid-90s! The steamy temperatures will stick around for at least the next 7 days.