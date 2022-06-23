A few areas got rain and storms this afternoon

Springfield was one of the lucky ones today to receive some rainfall! At the station, we received 0.05 inches of rainfall, so not enough to help with the abnormally dry conditions. Northern Arkansas got the heaviest rainfall with lightning and gusty winds. Areas in northern Arkansas saw around half an inch to an inch of rain. Temperatures cooled down in the areas that saw the showers.

Hotter weather will set in before the Ozarks sees relief

Tonight the Ozarks will bottom out in the upper 60s low 70s with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will boost again tomorrow in the mid-90s, with a few chances for showers and storms across the region. Saturday temperatures will be turning up to the upper 90s. A marginal risk is in effect for some areas, including Clinton and Nevada. The muggy weather will be coming to an end to start next week! A cold front is to thank for this drop in humidity. Temperatures will be cool to start next week in the mid-80s!