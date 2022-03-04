Pleasant Evening On Tap

Another nice evening is on tap for the Ozarks with above-average temperatures, but the winds will continue to gust up to 40mphs. There will be a little break in the clouds tonight, but they will fill in tomorrow morning.

Warm, Windy Saturday

A few showers are possible tomorrow afternoon, but the mainline arrives tomorrow night. Winds will ramp up tomorrow and gust up to 40mphs, so now is the time to bring in the trash can and not park under trees! Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow with cloudy skies.

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday

Active weather will continue into Sunday. A marginal risk is in effect for Springfield, Camdenton, and up through Rolla, level 1 out of 5. A slight risk south of I-44 is in effect for Branson, Ava, West Plains, Harrison, and Mountain Home, level 2 out of 5. All modes of severe weather will be possible; isolated tornadoes, gusty winds, hail, and flooding potential. Storms will fire up Sunday night and really ramp up late Sunday into early Monday morning. Showers and storms will continue to move through on Monday. Some areas could receive up to 2-3 inches of rain. Temperatures Sunday will be cooler behind the cold front. By Monday, it will feel more like February, with temperatures in the 30s before increasing again later next week.