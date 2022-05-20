Scattered showers tonight

After a hot and steamy day, things will be much different this weekend. Scattered showers and storms will fire up this evening and overnight. There is a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5 for the region tonight, then that risk for strong to severe storms will slide to the south and the east by tomorrow. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and hail. Localize flooding will also be a hazard as storms and showers will train over the same region.

Widespread showers and storms Saturday

Saturday will not be a washout, but you will be dodging the rain throughout the day, so grab that umbrella before heading out tomorrow morning. A slight risk is in effect for Branson, Harrison, up through Fort Wood and east, level 2 out of 5. Springfield is at a marginal risk. The primary threats tomorrow will be gusty winds, hail, localized flooding, and a quick, spin-up tornado that cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be decreasing through the day will a pretty big difference from the northwest to the southeast, with temperatures ranging from the 60s to the 80s.

Cool and cloudy Sunday on tap

That front will continue to move through, slowly firing up more showers and storms throughout the day. A few sprinkles Sunday south of I-44 will be possible, but most areas will have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. A calm Monday is a tap, then more showers and storms are in the forecast late Monday through Wednesday.