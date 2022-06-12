Few showers early

A system is sliding to the east of the Ozarks, which could bring a few showers and storms to the Ozarks early this morning. If the storms hold together, they could have gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. Temperatures this morning will bottom out in the low 70s.

Scorching Sunday with little relief in sight

Clouds will be in the sky kicking off Sunday morning, but the clouds will thin, and sunny skies will be coming back. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s, with humidity levels in the oppressive range. The result of high temperatures and high dew points has led to a Heat Advisory in the Ozarks until tonight at 7 pm. The ridge bringing all the hot air will be sticking around for next week with little chance for rain in sight. Winds will ramp up Monday hopefully allowing some relief from the heat. Make sure to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor time, and have places to cool off, including water, shade, or inside a building. Heat index values will be in the triple digits Sunday afternoon and Monday. Remember, the ground gets hot, and if you can’t walk barefoot, your dogs shouldn’t walk outside. The ground could burn their paw pads.