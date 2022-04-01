Nice evening ahead

It was a gorgeous spring day with temperatures in the upper 50s low 60s and sunny skies. This weekend temperatures will stay near average with some showers early Saturday, mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon and Sunday, and then the active weather will be filling back in.

Rain Saturday morning, sunshine Saturday afternoon

Early Saturday morning, a disturbance will slide through, bringing the chance for showers by 4 am, but these will not last the entire day. The showers will move east by 9 am for Springfield and a little bit later for the eastern counties. The clouds will be following the rain, and the sun will be coming out in the afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-60s.

More rain Sunday night through next week

Sunday will be even better with the 70s, but the active weather pattern will be taking over starting Sunday night with showers and storms. This active pattern will continue through mid-next week. By Tuesday night, a cold front will push through, bringing more showers and storms. With several waves of rain coming through, the potential for flooding will be possible. Cold air will fill in behind the front bringing below-average temperatures later next week. Tomorrow will be an excellent day to get the bike outside.