September arrived cool and quiet. Morning temperatures were in the low to mid-60s with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Skies remained bright much of the day, but we ended with cloudy skies and even a few isolated showers over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

A pocket of stormy weather over Oklahoma will slowly spin through the area Friday. This is setting the stage for a wet day across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Showers and thunderstorms will impact the area on and off throughout the day with a slow shift east by Friday evening. No severe weather is expected, but it looks like there is a possibility for heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding. The threat of heavy rain will be focused across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, mainly near and south of I-44.











Rain will be spottier and lighter closer to Central Missouri and east of Hwy. 63.

The cloudy skies and wet conditions will make for a mild and humid day with daytime highs only in the 70s.

The risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into Friday night and Saturday, mainly near and east of Hwy. 65. The risk for pockets of heavy rain will also be possible as the slow-moving system swirls through Southern Missouri. There should be more of a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

The pocket of stormy weather will exit the Ozarks, but an upper-level trough now looks like it will remain close enough to keep a chance for showers in the forecast through at least Wednesday. The pattern will be warm and humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will tend to flare up in the afternoon and then fade in the evening. Temperatures will be very seasonable with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s through Labor Day and beyond.