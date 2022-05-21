Scattered storms and showers on tap Saturday

Storms and showers will continue to move through the region this morning and throughout today. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and hail. Localize flooding will also be a hazard as storms and showers will train over the same region. Today will not be a washout, but you will be dodging the rain throughout the day, so grab that umbrella before heading out tomorrow morning.

Strong to severe storms this afternoon

The risk for strong to severe storms will slide to the south and the east today. A slight risk is in effect for Branson, Harrison, up through Fort Wood and east, level 2 out of 5. Springfield is at a marginal risk. The primary threats tomorrow will be gusty winds, hail, localized flooding, and a quick, spin-up tornado that cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be decreasing through the day will a pretty big difference from the northwest to the southeast, with temperatures ranging from the 60s to the 80s.

Cool and calm Sunday

That front will continue to move through, slowly firing up more showers and storms throughout the day. A few sprinkles Sunday south of I-44 will be possible, but most areas will have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. A calm Monday is a tap, then more showers and storms are in the forecast late Monday through Wednesday.