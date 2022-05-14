Quiet night on tap

After a storm afternoon and evening for some, the storms and showers are dissipating. The largest hail report was near Hollister at ping pong size. Tonight will remain calm for the rest of the evening, but tomorrow is a different story.

Storms push into the Ozarks Sunday morning

The Ozarks have been upgraded to an enhanced risk tomorrow, level 3 out of 5. Storms will form north of the region and move through Sunday morning. All severe weather modes will be possible, including winds up to 70mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado spin-up. Storms will be moving through Sunday morning and moving south and east throughout the day before moving out of the Ozarks by Sunday afternoon to Sunday evening.

Quiet Monday before more active weather Tuesday

Make sure to remain weather aware Sunday, especially if you have outdoor plans. Monday things will be mild and quiet again, but more active weather starts on Tuesday as a slow-moving front pushes into the Ozarks. Severe storms could be possible next week with temperatures increasing into the mid-80s again.