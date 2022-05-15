Severe weather in the forecast for Sunday

This morning will start calm, but storms will be moving into the region later this morning and through the afternoon. The Ozarks have been upgraded to an enhanced risk tomorrow, level 3 out of 5. Storms will form north of the region. All severe weather modes will be possible, including winds up to 70mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado spin-up. Storms will be moving south and east throughout the day before moving out of the Ozarks by this afternoon to evening.

Mild Monday before more active weather hits Tuesday

Make sure to remain weather aware Sunday, especially if you have outdoor plans. Monday things will be mild and quiet again, but more active weather starts on Tuesday as a slow-moving front pushes into the Ozarks. Severe storms could be possible next week with temperatures increasing into the mid-80s again.