The pattern is set on cruise right now with the only thing changing day to day being temperatures.

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon climbed into the 80s across the Ozarks with even warmer days ahead.

For tonight, we’ll enjoy another clear and cool night with temperatures slipping into the upper 50s.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon with skies remaining bright and winds remaining light.

The temperature climb will pause through the end of the week, resuming a slow climb through the weekend.

A trough developing across the West will direct a summerish air mass into the area through the weekend into next week. The pattern will remain bright with rain chances remaining near zero. Afternoon highs will be near 90° by Sunday with low 90s more likely Monday and Tuesday.

This will be the hottest weather since late August, but it won’t come with the humidity of August. The heat will likely stick around through Wednesday ahead of a shift to milder weather late next week. The western trough will push into the middle of the country, driving a cold front slowly through the region around Thursday. This will bring milder weather back to the area by Friday along with our next chance for some rain.