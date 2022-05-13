Storms fire up

Showers and storms are firing up this evening, and they are pulsing up, resulting in severe thunderstorm warnings. The primary threats for the storms tonight will have hail and gusty winds. The storms and showers are also moving very slowly to the north and east, between 5-10mph, which will cause flooding. More showers and storms are expected to fire up this evening before pushing out of the region overnight and early on Saturday morning.

Cloudy start to Saturday

Saturday will start out cloudy but gradually clearing skies through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures this weekend will be cooler than what we have experienced over the past several days.

Strong to severe storms return Sunday

Saturday will be dry for boaters, but Sunday, the active weather will return to the Ozarks. Sunday, the Ozarks are under a slight risk for strong to severe storms, level 2 out of 5. The primary threat will be gusty winds and large hail. The wind profiles are looking better, which adds a low-end chance for tornadoes. This event on Sunday still is uncertain for exact timing, so make sure to check back closer to the event. Monday things will be mild and calm, but Tuesday starts another active period for the Ozarks, with severe storms possible.