Scorcher continues

It has been a scorcher across the region, with temperatures back in the 90s, with very humid conditions! Temperatures in Springfield topped out at 94 degrees. Temperatures overnight will be dropping to the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Cold front moves through bringing clouds and showers

A cold front will sink into the area later tonight or early tomorrow morning. This will result in more cloud cover and a few scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Although dew points will still be very high, temperatures will be cooler throughout the day thanks to the clouds and the showers. The Ozarks need the rain after being dry for the past couple of weeks. Springfield is under the normal amount of rain for June by a little over an inch. West Plains is hurting a little more by being under by 2 inches. Unfortunately, this will continue into the next week, which means drought conditions could be possible.

Scattered showers and storms could be seen as early as Wednesday morning, mainly north of I-44. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will mainly focus south of the interstate. A few showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday and into Thursday afternoon. Most areas will be staying dry.

Temperatures spike into the weekend

Temperatures Wednesday will be a little cooler in the upper 80s or low 90s, but the dew points will keep the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Thursday, temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a little bit less humidity. By this weekend, a warm front and the ridge will be back dominating the region, resulting in temperatures being very hot. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to 108. There is relief in sight! By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be cooling off with a strong cold front that will be moving through!