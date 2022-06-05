2 rounds of showers and storms today

A few strong to severe storms are possible west of Springfield as a marginal risk is in place, level 1 out of 5. The strongest storms could have strong winds, small hail, and some localized flooding could occur. There will be two rounds of showers today, the first one in the morning for areas west of Springfield.

Strong to severe storms possible

The next round will be in the evening into the overnight hours as showers and storms pop up. Both rounds could pack a punch with heavy rainfall. If you have outdoor plans today, make sure to stay weather aware. This active weather pattern will continue into next week, with almost every day seeing a chance for showers and storms because a front is stationary around the Missouri, and Arkansas border resulting in some very active weather next week. Monday, a marginal risk is in effect for the entire Ozarks, with the primary threats being strong winds and small hail. Over the next week, the Ozarks could potentially receive 2-4 inches of rainfall which is a lot considering how much we have already seen this year.