A front is sparking up showers and storms out in Kansas and northern Missouri tonight. Some of those could spill into the Ozarks early tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday morning, areas west of Springfield could see a few isolated rain showers. More showers and storms will fire up later Sunday afternoon and push south and east. Severe weather is not expected, but some stronger storms could have gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall, just like Friday afternoon. Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s for most, with a few 90 degrees sprinkled in. A better chance for showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday into early Tuesday as a front passes through. Temperatures won’t be affected much by the front for daytime highs, but overnight lows will be much cooler next week.