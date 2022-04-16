Well below-average temperatures for Easter

Peaks of sunshine today were appreciated to help the temperatures increase to the upper 50s lower 60s across the region. Rain showers will continue to move through the area tonight and tomorrow as a disturbance moves through. Easter Sunday will be a wet and raw day with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40s with cloudy skies. If you have Easter Eggs hunts planned, you will need to bring them indoors as rain showers will be scattered throughout the day.

Warming trend starts Monday

Sunday night temperatures will be dropping into the mid-30s! A frost and potential freeze will be possible to kick off the workweek. Monday temperatures will start to warm back up into the upper 50s. This will be the start of the warming trend. The next system we will be watching will be on Wednesday, bringing the chance for showers and storms. By the end of next week, temperatures will be in the upper 70s lower 80s!