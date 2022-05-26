Wet and cool day ahead

The slow-moving low pressure will finally move out of the region later today into tonight. Before it moves out, the Ozarks will experience one more day of cool, wet weather as showers spiral through the area. Most areas will see these showers move out late tonight into the overnight hours. Temperatures today will struggle to get out of the 50s as the cool northwest winds pull cool air in from the north. It will be a great day to stay inside and catch up on movies or shows you have missed out on watching.

Sunshine comes back Friday with warm temperatures

Clouds will hang around for the first part of Friday, but the sunshine will be in full swing Friday afternoon. The further east you live, the clouds will be slower moving out. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow, increasing to the low 70s. This weekend will be beautiful with warm temperatures, more humidity, and plenty of sunshine. A ridge will build, allowing this pattern to last through the holiday weekend. Temperatures on Monday will increase into the mid to upper 80s with breezy conditions, a great time to get outside and enjoy the warmth with family and friends!