Showers and storms diminish as the sun sets

After a hot, humid day across the Ozarks, isolated showers and storms fired up, and some packed a punch. The stronger ones had gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Galloway in Green County received over an inch of rain in a short amount of time. The showers and storms will diminish as the sun sets, and things will become drier for the overnight hours. If you are going to one of the 1st and 10 games, you may want to pack a towel to wipe your seat off!

Isolated showers and storms possible Saturday

Temperatures will be warm again, bottoming out in the upper 60s low 70s. Saturday skies will be partly cloudy with peaks of sunshine which will help temperatures top out in the low 90s for most areas. Saturday morning, areas west of Springfield could see some spotty showers before drying out. After daytime heating, isolated showers and storms will fire up again Saturday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but some stronger storms could have gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall, just like Friday afternoon.

Widespread showers and storms Sunday into Monday

Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s for most, with a few 90 degrees sprinkled in. A better chance for showers and storms are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon and Monday as a front passes through. Temperatures will be cooler on Monday.