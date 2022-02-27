Temperatures Continue to Increase

Some areas are still patchy with sleet and ice. Things will refreeze tonight but thaw again tomorrow, so make sure to take it slow if you are walking over ice. Temperatures are bottoming out in the low 20s with mostly clear skies. Temperatures in Springfield will top out at 49 degrees.

Springlike Temperatures Later this Week

The Ozarks will continue to thaw out over the next week, with temperatures spanning 40-70 degrees! Plenty of sunshine dry, quiet weather is in the forecast next week, but the pattern looks to change heading into next weekend, with rain chances coming back. Monday, there will be a few clouds overhead, but mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. Temperatures increase to 58 degrees! The mild spell continues to develop next week, bringing the 60s and 70s back by Tuesday and Wednesday. The next few days will be great for a car wash, a walk, or even a bike ride!