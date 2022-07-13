Nice cool down overnight

It was a hot day, but the humidity was low, which made it a dry heat today. This theme will continue for the rest of the week before the chance for showers and storms enter the forecast. The summer muggies will be hanging out just south of the region, giving the Ozarks some relief from the oppressive humidity. It will be a comfy night to take a walk with temperatures dropping to the mid-60s! Tonight’s temperatures will be comfy and decrease very fast once the sunsets.

Hot weather into the weekend

Sunny skies and a spike in humidity will be in store for the Ozarks Thursday. Temperatures will be back in the mid-90s before cooling down overnight. By Friday, more clouds will fill the skies with a very small chance for a spot shower or two, but most areas will stay dry. The clouds will keep the temperatures in the mid-90s instead of increasing to the upper 90s. Although it will still be hot on Saturday, clouds will help suppress the temperatures and hold them steady in the mid-90s.

Front brings a chance for showers and storms

Saturday night into Sunday, a cold front will be rolling through, bringing the next best chance for scattered showers and storms to the region. Confidence in this system is medium so there is hope to see some rain! However, Sunday is looking like the best chance for rain and storms before they push to the east.