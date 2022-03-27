Mild today with clouds and sun

Cold air will stay just north of the region, while south of the Ozarks will be enjoying springlike temperatures. Today will start out cloudy, but the sun won’t be too far behind. The battle of the sun and clouds will happen throughout the day ending with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to upper 50s. A few scattered showers will be possible, but most areas will remain dry.

Rain and storms return during the middle of the work week

Once the front finally pushes out of the region late Sunday, the clouds will be going with it, and warmer temperatures will be around Monday. Tuesday will be well above average with windy conditions. The next system looks to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing very heavy rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Rainfall amounts right now look to be between 1-2 inches with localized heavy amounts. Make sure to stay tuned, as this is an evolving spring storm.