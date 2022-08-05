Storm fizzled out

The storm that passed over Springfield wreaked havoc around the eastern side of town. The storm was stationary, dropping 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall in about 30 minutes. Things will remain quiet overnight with the showers and storms fizzling out.

Hot and humid weekend

Temperatures dip into the mid-70s with mostly clear skies. By this weekend, the typical summer weather will be in play with a few isolated storms by the afternoon hours, hot temperatures, and humid conditions. The weekend forecast will be a copy and paste one with hot temperatures, humid conditions, and isolated storms. Temperatures Saturday will top out in the mid-90s.

Heat Advisory over the weekend

A head advisory is in effect for the area until Saturday at 9 pm. The combination of temperatures in the 90s and oppressive humidity levels will cause the feels like temperatures to be in the triple digits. Sunday temperatures will be in the mid-90s again, and a heat advisory is possible again on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures and showers back next week

By Monday, things will be changing with a cold front dipping, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms to kick off the week. Temperatures will be cooler in the middle of the week before increasing back to the 90s.