Bone dry conditions

Temperatures were cooler today for most areas but still hot. A few areas saw some showers and storms earlier today but it wasn’t enough to help out with how dry things are. The Ozarks need the rain after being dry for the past couple of weeks. Springfield is under the normal amount of rain for June by a little over an inch. West Plains is hurting a little more by being under by 2 inches. Unfortunately, this will continue into the next week, which means drought conditions could be possible. The last time Springfield received rain was back on June 11.

Temperatures will be sizzling into the weekend

A few showers and storms will be possible tonight and into Thursday afternoon. Most areas will be staying dry. Thursday, temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a little bit less humidity. By this weekend, a warm front and the ridge will be back dominating the region, resulting in temperatures being very hot. Temperatures Saturday could top out in the triple digits! The last time Springfield saw triple digits was August 25, 2014, 8 years ago. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to 108. There is relief in sight! By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be cooling off with a strong cold front that will be moving through!