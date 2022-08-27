Storms possible this afternoon

Good morning and happy Saturday! Skies will be partly cloudy with peaks of sunshine which will help temperatures top out in the low 90s for most areas. This morning, areas west of Springfield could see some spotty showers before drying out. After daytime heating, isolated showers and storms will fire up again this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but some stronger storms could have gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall, just like Friday afternoon.

Widespread showers and storms Sunday

Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s for most, with a few 90 degrees sprinkled in. A better chance for showers and storms are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon and Monday as a front passes through. Temperatures will be cooler on Monday.