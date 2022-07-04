This 4th of July has been a hot one, the hottest in 10 years. Afternoon highs topped out in the mid to upper 90s, rivaling records. The heat wave is ratcheting up with the hottest weather since at least 2018 to unfold across the Ozarks this week.

A Heat Advisory has been posted for the entire region through Thursday evening.

Heading into this evening we can expect mostly clear and quiet weather across most of the Ozarks. There’s still a very low risk of a downpour or two south of I-44, but anything that pops up will be isolated and likely fade by 9 pm. Temperatures will remain warm, slowly falling through the 80s this evening with light winds out of the southwest.

A summer ridge will stifle rain chances and ratchet up the heat the next several days. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s each afternoon through Friday. This week will be the hottest stretch of weather since at least 2018 and will be the hottest July weather since 2012. Springfield hasn’t hit 100° since August 25, 2014. The 100° drought will likely come to an end this week.

Humidity levels will be high enough throughout the week to generate heat indices between 100 and 110° through Friday.

Rain chances will remain slim to none through Thursday. A cool front will dip into the area Friday and Saturday. This should give rain chances a boost and increase cloud cover too, likely dialing back the heat a bit by Saturday.

Drier air will build in by Sunday with rain chances falling again. Temperatures will be climbing again too with highs back in the mid-90s Sunday afternoon and in the upper 90s by Monday.

Another cool front may dip into the area by Tuesday giving rain chances another boost and tempering the heat a bit.