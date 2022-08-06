Pop storms possible

It will be a hot and muggy weekend on tap, with a slim chance for an afternoon summer storm. The weekend forecast will be a copy and paste one with hot temperatures, humid conditions, and isolated storms.

Heat Advisory

Temperatures Saturday will top out in the mid-90s. A head advisory is in effect for the area until Saturday at 9 pm. The combination of temperatures in the 90s and oppressive humidity levels will cause the feels like temperatures to be in the triple digits.

Cold front next week

Sunday temperatures will be in the mid-90s again, and a heat advisory is possible again on Sunday. By Monday, things will be changing with a cold front dipping, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms to kick off the week. Temperatures will be cooler in the middle of the week before increasing back to the 90s.