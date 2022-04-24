Strong to severe storms possible this evening

The storms will continue to push through the Ozarks early this morning and weaken. By Sunday, the severe weather risk shifts to the south and east to include most of the Ozarks. The threats are gusty winds, small hail, and flooding. A few strong to severe storms are possible Sunday evening.

Wet and soggy Sunday, drying out Monday

With several rounds of heavy rain expected over the next few days, a Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Ozarks until Monday at 7 am. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-60s but will be slowly dropping all day. After the front passes on Sunday, temperatures will be cool, and conditions will be drying out for most of next week with the temperature slowly warming up! Chances for showers and storms are back in the forecast by the end of next week.