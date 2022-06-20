Cool evening ahead

It was another hot day, but low dew points made all the difference compared to last week. Temperatures topped out in the low to mid-90s across the region with clear skies. Tonight, temperatures will be comfy again, which means you could open your windows and let your AC catch a break before temperatures really spike later this week.

Summer kicks off steamy

The humidity will be returning tomorrow, resulting in the heat index values topping out in the triple digits. Tomorrow is the official kick-off to summer, starting at 4:14 AM. Tomorrow will be the longest day of the year, and the length of the days will start to shorten after tomorrow. Tuesday will be another sunny hot day, so make sure to drink plenty of water! Tuesday will be a toaster with heat index values flirting, with 100 degrees here in Springfield.

A few stray showers and storms Wednesday

Wednesday, things will become a little more interesting with a few pop-up showers and storms, but most areas will be staying dry. A few spotty showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, with the best chance north of I-44. Wednesday, the heat continues to hang around with temperatures in the 90s, but if your area is one of the few lucky spots seeing rain, then temperatures will take a hit and will be lower. If you have plants or veggies, you will need to make sure to water for the next week with little chance of a shower in the forecast. By the weekend, the temperatures are really heating up to the upper 90s, some areas could even see the triple digits!