Sun and clouds the next few days

The theme for this weekend will be clouds and sunshine, mild temperatures, and scattered showers. This is due to a front that will be draped across the region. Cold air will stay just north of the region, while south of the Ozarks will be enjoying springlike temperatures.

Mild temperatures for the weekend

Today will start out sunny, but the clouds won’t be too far behind. The battle of the sun and clouds will happen throughout the day ending with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to upper 50s today and Sunday. A few scattered showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but most areas will remain dry.

Warm start to the work week

Once the front finally pushes out of the region late Sunday, the clouds will be going with it, and warmer temperatures will be around Monday. Tuesday will be well above average with windy conditions. The next system looks to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing very heavy rain and thunderstorms. Make sure to stay tuned, as this is an evolving spring storm.