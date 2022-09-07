Since the beginning of September, the temperatures have been in the low to mid-80s most days. Things are starting to cool down just in time for football! The dry airmass over the Ozarks will continue through this week. By this weekend the first taste of fall will be in store.

Tonight temperatures will be bottoming out in the upper 50s or low 60s with clear skies. Some patchy fog will develop early Thursday morning, so make sure to have those headlights on before you leave the house.

Thursday mostly sunny skies are in the picture will mild and quiet conditions. Temperatures Thursday will stay steady in the mid-80s. Thursday is the first Bears football game at home against the University of Tennessee at Martin Skyhawks. It is looking like a fantastic night to tailgate and head to the game. Things will start to cool down once the sun sets so a lightweight jacket may be needed.

By the start of Friday, temperatures will be in the upper 50s east of Springfield with clear skies! Friday’s weather will be similar to Thursday’s weather with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Heading into the weekend the weather pattern will be shifting as a cold front moves through bringing the first taste of fall to the Ozarks. Along with that front will be a chance for scattered showers Sunday. The feel of fall in the air will continue through Tuesday before slightly warmer temperatures enter the picture next Wednesday.