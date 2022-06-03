Cool and quiet tonight

It was a beautiful day across the Ozarks with mild temperatures and low humidity. Things will remain quiet tonight and most of tomorrow. You will want a jacket tonight and in the morning because once the sun sets, the temperatures will fall very quickly to the mid-50s. A great night to let your AC take a break before we get to the middle of summer!

A stray shower is possible Saturday

Saturday, a few clouds will be filling the skies, and a few sprinkles will be possible, but most areas will stay dry Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s low 80s with low humidity levels. Saturday evening, a few showers and storms will be possible as a disturbance moves into the Ozarks.

Strong storms are possible Sunday

Sunday, a few strong to severe storms are possible west of Springfield as a marginal risk is in place, level 1 out of 5. The strongest storms could have strong winds, small hail, and some localized flooding could occur. There will be two rounds of showers on Sunday, the first one in the morning for areas west of Springfield. The next round will be in the afternoon as showers and storms pop up. Both rounds could pack a punch with heavy rainfall. If you have outdoor plans Sunday, make sure to stay weather aware, especially if you are outdoors.

Active weather continues next week

This active weather pattern will continue into next week, with almost every day seeing a chance for showers and storms. Over the next week, the Ozarks could potentially receive 2-4 inches of rainfall which is a lot considering how much we have already seen this year.