Happy Easter! Rain showers will continue to move through this morning and through the day as a disturbance moves through. Easter Sunday will be a wet and raw day with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40s with cloudy skies. If you have Easter Eggs hunts planned, you will need to bring them indoors as rain showers will be scattered throughout the day. Sunday night temperatures will be dropping into the mid-30s! A frost and potential freeze will be possible to kick off the workweek. Monday temperatures will start to warm back up into the upper 50s. This will be the start of the warming trend. The next system we will be watching will be on Wednesday, bringing the chance for showers and storms. By the end of next week, temperatures will be in the upper 70s lower 80s!
Weather
Springfield Mo45°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 15 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Few showers early with partly cloudy conditions late. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson47°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 13%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison48°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 16 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla42°F Rain Shower Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 55%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains42°F Cloudy Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 13 mph E
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity