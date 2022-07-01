Showers and storms fizzle out

It was a steamy start to the holiday weekend as temperatures topped out in the low to mid-90s. A few showers and storms popped up south and east of Springfield, and they will quickly diminish once the sunsets.

Risk for a few stronger storms Saturday

Saturday, there is a marginal risk in effect for areas east of Springfield. The main threat will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. A few storms overnight north of I-44 could be severe, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail. The storms will enter the far northern counties very early Saturday and will move east throughout the morning time hours. More storms will fire up in the afternoon thanks to daytime heating before clearing out by the evening hours, which will be great for anyone cooking outside. By Sunday afternoon, more pulsie storms will fire up and move east. Again these storms could have strong winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

Temperatures will be steady in the 90s

Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 60s or low 70s with increasing clouds. Tomorrow temperatures will be cooler north of I-44 thanks to the storms that will move through early in the day. Sunday temperatures bump up to the low 90s.

Temperatures spike next week

By the Fourth of July, it will be scorching with temperatures in the mid-90s with a few pop-up storms. By the time fireworks come around, the storms will be diminishing around the Ozarks, and temperatures will be in the low 80s. Heat index values will remain in the mid-90s to low 100s shaping up to be a very hot weekend and next week. The heat won’t stop there, excessive heat will be possible with a good chance for areas to see the triple digits next week. Temperatures next week will remain steady in the upper 90s.