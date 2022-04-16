Sun and clouds with cooler temperatures

A Flood Watch is in effect for northern Arksans until 1 pm today. Showers and a few storms will be possible for this region early this morning before pushing out of the area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low 60s, with clouds and sun. Today will be the best day for Easter Egg hunts as Sunday will be rainy and chilly.

Rainy, raw Easter Sunday

Rain showers will continue to push north into the area Sunday morning and throughout the day. A few heavy showers will be possible on Easter afternoon, a great day for a nap after East lunch. Cooler air will set in behind the front with the potential for frost and freeze Monday night into Tuesday morning. Warmer temperatures will be welcomed by the end of next week!