Cold front brings cooler temperatures tonight

After a wet and gloomy day across the Ozarks, the area will start to dry out tonight. The system that brought so much rain and loud thunder will be moving to the east and south overnight, pulling further away from the Ozarks. Temperatures will be chilly tonight, dropping into the mid-40s for many. A few spotty showers are possible for the far southern part of Missouri to northern Arkansas.

Calm and cloudy Sunday

A few sprinkles Sunday south of I-44 will be possible, but most areas will have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. There will be a few peaks of sunshine by tomorrow afternoon. Monday, the next front will be moving in, and areas west of Highway 65 could see showers throughout Monday.

Below average temperatures most of next week

By Monday evening, the showers will spread east into the Ozarks. Excessive rainfall is possible next Monday night through Thursday morning as another saturated system moves through and brings up to an inch of rainfall, to most areas. Temperatures will remain well below average next week until Friday. By next Friday, temperatures look to warm up near average making for a great start to the holiday weekend!