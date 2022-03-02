Sunshine and southwest winds combined to produce our warmest day of the year so far, and it wasn’t even close. Temperatures soared into the upper 70s to around 80°. West Plains set a new record high of 79°. Springfield enjoyed afternoon highs in the upper 70s as well, the warmest day in Springfield since mid-November. Even more amazing, this is only a week after a high of 18° last Wednesday.

COOLER FOR SOME THURSDAY

A cold front will creep into the area by morning leading to a bit of a cooldown for areas north and east of Springfield. Temperatures will be chilly early in the day. Skies will be sunny again with afternoon temperatures ranging from the 60s northeast to 70s southwest. Winds will be very light, and it looks like another great afternoon to be outside.





The mild pattern will hang around through Saturday across the region. High cloudiness will become widespread on Friday and winds will pick up out of the south. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

WET AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND

The first of a pair of weekend storm systems will push a cold front toward the area Saturday. Winds will pick up with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible. Skies will remain fairly cloudy, but temperatures will still manage to climb into the upper 60s to around 70°. Some shower and thunderstorm activity is possible, but it won’t be a washout. The morning hours look dry with a chance for a band of showers to spread east across the area during the afternoon. Another round of showers will spread southeast with a cold front Saturday night.

The cold front is expected to stall near the state line Sunday morning. Areas to the north of the front will be chillier on Sunday with areas to the south still holding on to mild conditions. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread along and north of the front late in the day Sunday into Sunday night. There may be a risk for strong to severe storms along and south of a Eureka Springs to Eminence line late Sunday into Sunday night. The overall risk may wind up staying just south of the area though.

Heavy rainfall could lead to some flooding Sunday night with 1 to 3″ of rain possible south of the interstate with the heavier amounts expected closer to the front near the state line.

Colder air will move in behind the storm with lingering drizzle or light rain shower on Monday. Winds will be breezy with temperatures returning to winter levels, stalled in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures trending warmer through Wednesday.