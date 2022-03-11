Cold Air Moves In

The snow in Springfield has come to an end, and bitterly cold temperatures are setting in. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the low teens, with feels-like temperatures in the single digits by morning. Any wet surface will freeze tonight with bitterly cold conditions overnight.

Warmer and Sunnier Conditions

Warm and dry conditions start over the weekend, with a chance of showers returning Monday evening and Tuesday morning. High pressure will be building in tomorrow, allowing temperatures to warm up and sunny skies throughout the weekend. Some clouds will move to the northeast, but sunny skies all around Sunday. Temperatures top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s tomorrow, with the winds shifting to the Southwest. By Sunday, temperatures are in the low 60s!

70 Degree Temperatures for Springfield

Old, man, winter will be getting the boot with temperatures warming up in the 70s! Don’t forget to set the clocks forward before going to sleep Saturday night. We lose an hour of sleep, but the sun will now set at 7:18 pm, which means more sunlight throughout the day!

Chance for Rain Monday

The next front that we will be watching will be next weekend, which looks to pack more of a punch than the front on Monday evening.