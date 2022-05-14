Few showers and storms early

More showers and storms are expected to fire up this evening before pushing out of the region overnight and early this morning. Today will start out cloudy but gradually clearing skies through the morning and afternoon hours.

More active weather Sunday evening

Temperatures this weekend will be cooler than what we have experienced over the past several days. Today will be dry for boaters, but Sunday, the active weather will return to the Ozarks. Sunday, the Ozarks are under a slight risk for strong to severe storms, level 2 out of 5. The primary threat will be gusty winds and large hail. The wind profiles are looking better, which adds a low-end chance for tornadoes. This event on Sunday still is uncertain for exact timing, so make sure to check back closer to the event. Monday things will be mild and calm, but Tuesday starts another active period for the Ozarks, with severe storms possible.