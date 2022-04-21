Calmer night ahead

A few storms rolled across the region tonight, bringing large hail and gusty winds. Luckily those are pushing out of the area and weakening now. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cedar, Polk, Dallas, and Vernon until 12:15 Am Friday. This region received between 1-3 inches of rainfall in just a few hours. Temperatures will be cooling down into the low to mid-60s. The clouds will be sticking around for tonight before pushing to the east and north along with the warm front.

Warm and Windy Friday

Tomorrow is Earth Day, and boy is the Earth showing off for us tomorrow! Temperatures will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies and windy conditions. Winds could gust up to 30+ mph, which will make for a great day to fly a kite but don’t forget to bring the trashcan, or it will be tipped over!

Next chance for strong to severe storms Saturday

Temperatures Saturday will be similar in the low 80s with increasing clouds coverage in the evening. By Saturday evening into Saturday night, the next chance for strong to severe storms is possible. Right now, there is a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, from Bentonville, Monett, Springfield, and Stockton. A slight risk is in effect for Nevada up to Clinton, level 2 out of 5. The storms look to fire up west of the region by dinner time and move to the east into the late evening and overnight. This trend of wet weather will continue into Sunday and Monday morning, which will pose a flooding threat. Cooler, drier conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday before warming up Wednesday.