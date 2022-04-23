Strong to severe storms possible this evening

Most of today will be gorgeous with warm temperatures, but it will be windy again. However, going into the evening and overnight hours, a risk for some strong to severe storms will be possible. A marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, is in effect for Joplin, Stockton, and Clinton. To the west of this region is a better chance for severe storms, which is a slight risk, level 2 out of 5. The primary threats over the weekend will be gusty winds, hail, and a possible tornado that cannot be ruled out.

Threat shifts south on Sunday, cooler Monday

The biggest threat will be flash flooding as heavy rain will be sticking around for a few days. Storms fire up just west of the Ozarks this evening before pushing to the east and north overnight into Sunday. By Sunday, the severe weather risk shifts to the south and east to include most of the Ozarks. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Stockton, Warsaw, Joplin, and Clinton starting tomorrow at 10 Am through tomorrow night at 7 pm. Winds will be gusting in the 30s and could exceed 45 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will be warming up into the upper 70s lower 80s again. After the front passes on Sunday, temperatures will be cool, and conditions will be drying out for most of next week with the temperature slowly warming up!